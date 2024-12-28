Train collides with fire truck in Florida; police say 3 firefighters and several passengers hurt
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A high speed passenger train has crashed into a fire truck, leaving at least three firefighters and multiple train passengers injured. Multiple news outlets report the crash happened in crowded downtown Delray Beach. Delray Beach Police Traffic Sgt. Matt Saraceni was quoted as saying that three firefighters and multiple Brightline passengers were injured but he could not immediately say what caused the crash or where the truck was heading.