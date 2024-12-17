Judge refuses to toss out bribery charge against NYC mayor
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says he won’t dismiss a bribery charge against New York Mayor Eric Adams. Judge Dale E. Ho wrote in an opinion Tuesday that an indictment against the Democrat sufficiently describes alleged bribery crimes, preventing dismissal of the charge before an April trial. Adams has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges stemming largely from his relationships with several Turkish government officials and businesspeople from 2015 to 2022. The decision was released a day after President-elect Donald Trump said at a news conference he would consider pardoning Adams. Lawyers did not immediately comment on the ruling.