Israel’s borders have shifted throughout its history. Action in Syria may reshape them again

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli troops will remain in Syrian territory indefinitely, and that blurs the border with Israel’s northern neighbor. Since Israel’s establishment in 1948, it’s never had fully recognized borders. Through its history, frontiers with Arab neighbors have shifted as a result of wars, annexations, ceasefires and peace agreements. Now, the downfall of Syrian President Bashar Assad has created a situation that could once again reshape Israel’s borders. As Assad was toppled early this month, Israel quickly moved into the Syrian side of a 50-year-old demilitarized buffer zone. Netanyahu described the move as defensive and temporary. But in a Tuesday visit to the Syrian side, Netanyahu made clear that Israel plans on staying for some time.

