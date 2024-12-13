A nonprofit leader, a social worker: Here are the stories of the people on Biden’s clemency list

Among the roughly 1,500 people whose sentences were commuted or who were pardoned by President Joe Biden are a nonprofit leader who supports at-risk youth, a social worker who fosters animals and a counselor and recovery coach. One woman who received a pardon said she wanted people with drug addiction to know there is always hope. But not everyone was pleased by Biden’s decisions. A Republican state senator said a commutation for a woman who stole $54 million from a small town in Illinois was “a slap in the face” to residents.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.