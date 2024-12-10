Publishing executive Bob Miller to head Phaidon Press. He’s worked on dozens of bestsellers

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime publishing executive who has worked on bestsellers by Oprah Winfrey, Matthew Perry and dozens of others will soon be CEO of Phaidon Press, one of the world’s leading makers of art and fashion books. Bob Miller, who most recently was publisher of Macmillan’s Flatiron Books, begins his new job Jan. 1. Miller has been in publishing for more than 30 years, many of them as head of Hyperion Books, a division of Disney. His notable books include Perry’s “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” and former FBI Director James Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty.”

