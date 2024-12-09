Skip to Content
Santa Barbara police investigating e-bike theft at high school

By
Updated
today at 6:40 pm
Published 6:34 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara police are looking for an e-bike thief after he stole a high school student's e-bike on Dec. 3.

The thief took the bike, worth about $3,000, around 1:45 p.m. just on the edge of the Santa Barbara High property on the date above, according to the victim's parents.

The school confirmed that the theft took place near the edge of campus, near the tennis courts and Santa Barbara Police confirmed that an investigation is ongoing with a report already filed.

Caleb Nguyen

