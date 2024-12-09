High speed crash damages property near Santa Maria elementary school

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - At 4:00pm Sunday, CHP officers were in pursuit of a Honda wanted for reckless driving.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control and the vehicle rolled over, damaging some property at Bonita Elementary School.

The two occupants of the Honda were transported to Marian Medical Center's emergency room.

The school sits at the busy intersection of Main Street and Bonita School Road, west of Santa Maria.

While a traffic signal is in place, a chain-link fence is all that separates the elementary school property from the highly-trafficked road.