Tamale Festival celebrates 17th year in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Mariachi Bands and dancers entertained crowds at the 17th annual Oxnard Tamale Festival.

Award winning tamale makers, with the trophies to prove it, served up sweet and savory tamales.

While some families dined on them in Plaza Park, others bought them to take home.

Many people attended the festival after the Oxnard Christmas Parade.

Tamales are a beloved Christmas tradition.

Families often get together over the holidays to make them.

Making them takes hours and that is part of the delicious tradition.

For more information visit https://visitonard.com