Sutton scores 23, Omaha knocks off Sacramento State 70-60

Published 3:26 pm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Marquel Sutton scored 23 points as Omaha beat Sacramento State 70-60 on Saturday night.

Sutton added eight rebounds for the Mavericks (4-7). Tony Osburn scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. JJ White had nine points and went 4 of 5 from the field.

Jacob Holt led the way for the Hornets (2-7) with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Mike Wilson added nine points and six rebounds for Sacramento State. Chudi Dioramma had seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Omaha’s next game is Friday against Northern Iowa on the road, and Sacramento State hosts UC Davis on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

