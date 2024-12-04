Jaguars coach Doug Pederson defends his team’s reaction to illegal hit on QB Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has no problem with how his team reacted to the illegal hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Pederson says he was “a little surprised” that Houston coach DeMeco Ryans blamed Jacksonville’s sideline for escalating the brawl and seemed puzzled that some former Jaguars players questioned whether the team did enough to respond. Pederson says “if they’re asking or suggesting we go after someone, we’re not doing that.” Former Jaguars cornerback Bucky Brooks called the team’s response “a collective shrug” in a post on X. Former Jaguars defensive lineman Austen Lane took issue with players suggesting they didn’t do more for fear of getting ejected and fined.

