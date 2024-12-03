Protest in Orcutt calls out toxic chemicals in Dollar Store products

ORCUTT, Calif. - A protest is being held in front of a dollar store in Orcutt today, calling attention to the continued sale of products that contain toxic chemicals.

From 3-4pm, picketers will gather in front of Orcutt's Dollar Tree.

Earlier this year, the FDA issued a nationwide requirement for bargain stores to more thoroughly test their products for harmful chemicals.

This came after an investigation into children's bracelets and pencil pouches revealed harmful levels of both lead and cadmium.