BBC under scrutiny as ‘Masterchef’ host Gregg Wallace hits back at misconduct allegations

LONDON (AP) — The British government’s culture secretary has held talks with the BBC as the broadcaster comes under growing scrutiny after one of its TV hosts drew an angry backlash for dismissing sexual misconduct allegations. Gregg Wallace, a long-time co-presenter on the cooking contest show “Masterchef,” is facing allegations from multiple women that he made inappropriate sexual comments and behaved inappropriately on set over 17 years. Wallace said last week he was stepping away from the show while an investigation was launched into his alleged behavior. But his case received further attention Sunday when he said on social media that the complaints against him came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age.”

