Georgian protesters and police clash after prime minister suspends talks on joining the EU

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police and protesters have clashed in Georgia after the country’s ruling party suspended negotiations to join the European Union until 2028. Police used water cannons, pepper spray and tear gas to disperse protesters after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze made the announcement. He also said Georgia would take no budgetary money from the EU until 2028. Georgian Dream claimed victory in last month’s parliamentary election, which the opposition in the South Caucasus nation dismissed as fraudulent. The election on Oct. 26 was widely seen as a referendum on the country’s aspirations to join the EU and the ruling party indicated to voters that it would continue to seek membership of the bloc.

