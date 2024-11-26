Mali arrests top politician for criticizing Burkina Faso’s ruling junta

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The son of one of Mali’s top politicians says the country’s ruling junta has arrested his father for criticizing the military rulers of neighboring Burkina Faso. Issa Kaou N’Djim, was previously a supporter of Mali’s current military leader Col. Assimi Goita before distancing himself from the junta. His son and a court source say that N’Djim was arrested on charges of insulting a foreign head of state, which is a crime in Mali. N’Djim had claimed on the Joliba TV News broadcaster on Sunday that the military rulers of Burkina Faso, a close ally of Mali, made up evidence of a foiled coup in November.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.