Pennsylvania man convicted of murder using controversial informants’ testimony is denied new trial

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania appeals court is denying a new trial for a man who has served 43 years in prison for a murder he insists he didn’t commit. A Superior Court panel last week turned down Steve Szarewicz’s request for a new trial or resentencing for the 1981 shooting death of Billy Merriwether outside Pittsburgh. The case against the 66-year-old inmate at Houtzdale state prison was built on testimony by four jailhouse informants who all changed their stories about the murder at least once. Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala’s office is declining comment.

