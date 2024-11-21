Fashion designer describes invitation to work on Notre Dame cathedral’s re-opening as ‘a calling’

PARIS (AP) — When Jean-Charles de Castelbajac saw Notre Dame cathedral burn in April 2019, he felt compelled to act. The fashion designer immediately began sketching ideas, imagining the monument’s reconstruction. So, when the Paris Archbishop’s emissary called him to design the permanent liturgical vestments for the cathedral, Castelbajac — a believer who has personal roots with the church — felt the moment transcended mere coincidence. “It’s bigger than a job. It’s a bit mysterious,” he said, his eyes brimming with wonder as he previewed some of the 2,000 pieces for 700 celebrants at his Paris home. “To be called like that is synchronicity.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.