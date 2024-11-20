Bernie Sanders and Democrats attempt to block some weapons for Israel over Gaza deaths
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is making an attempt to block some U.S. arms to Israel over civilian deaths in Gaza. Senators are to vote Wednesday on measures that would block the sale of mortar and tank rounds and smart-bomb kits to Israel. The measure would have to pass both houses of Congress to become binding. It’s the latest in repeated such efforts by centrist and progressive Democratic U.S. lawmakers and Sanders as civilian deaths in Gaza mount. It’s likely to be one of the last such votes before Biden leaves office.