Bernie Sanders and Democrats attempt to block some weapons for Israel over Gaza deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is making an attempt to block some U.S. arms to Israel over civilian deaths in Gaza. Senators are to vote Wednesday on measures that would block the sale of mortar and tank rounds and smart-bomb kits to Israel. The measure would have to pass both houses of Congress to become binding. It’s the latest in repeated such efforts by centrist and progressive Democratic U.S. lawmakers and Sanders as civilian deaths in Gaza mount. It’s likely to be one of the last such votes before Biden leaves office.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.