A man charged in a deadly 2022 shooting rampage in Memphis is set to stand trial in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has set a July trial date for a man facing the death penalty in a daylong shooting rampage in Memphis, Tennessee. The September 2022 mass shooting left three people dead and three others wounded. Ezekiel Kelly has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen state charges. The deadly rampage led to a citywide shelter-in-place order and a frantic manhunt. Judge James Jones Jr. set Kelly’s trial for July 14 during a brief hearing Friday. The 22-year-old has been charged with murder in the deaths of Dewayne Tunstall, Richard Clark and Allison Parker.

