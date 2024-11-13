Food aid interventions can curb climate change-induced hardship. But should they do more?
Associated Press
CHIPINGE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The United States foreign food aid program can be a big help when extreme weather fueled by climate change hammers communities. It pays for direct contributions of food and also funds programs that help farmers adapt to climate change and its effects. One example is a project in drought-stricken regions of Zimbabwe where farmers are learning how to swap corn for chilies, use solar-powered irrigation and more. Still, government agencies and local operators see room for improvement to make food aid efforts more effective and financially sustainable as malnutrition and hunger are rising worldwide.