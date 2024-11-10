Truck overturned from DUI crash in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A drunk driver in his Chevy caused an overturned truck after crashing into it early Sunday just past 1:00 a.m. on Highway 101, detailed the CHP.

CalTrans closed two lanes on the highway and arrested the Chevy driver after medical treatment for minor injuries as alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the CHP.

The truck driver was unharmed but his trailer was leaking fluids, causing cleanup measures before the lanes were reopened, explained the CHP.

This investigation remains ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.