Weather system in southwestern Caribbean expected to strengthen and head northward this week
MIAMI (AP) — A weather system in the southwestern Caribbean is expected to develop and strengthen this week, prompting a tropical storm warning for Jamaica and a hurricane watch for the Cayman Islands. That’s according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It said Sunday that the system could bring heavy rainfall to Cuba and Florida as well as the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico later in the week. The system was located on Sunday afternoon about 345 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving to the northeast at 7 mph.