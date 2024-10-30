Skip to Content
News

Dominant Kurdish parties in Iraq maintain their sway in regional parliament elections

By
New
Published 8:29 am

Associated Press

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Final results from this month’s vote for the regional parliament in Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region show the two dominant Kurdish parties maintaining their hold while an opposition party made inroads. The results were announced by election officials on Wednesday in the city of Irbil. The surge in support for the relatively new opposition party New Generation appears to stem from growing disillusionment among younger voters, who are increasingly frustrated with the Kurdish region’s ongoing economic challenges, including delays in payments of monthly salaries, high unemployment and perceived corruption within the traditional political leadership.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content