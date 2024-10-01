Paralympic amputee visits Santa Barbara Middle School to teach kids about overcoming adversity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— March 11th 2011 is a day that changed the course of Andre Barbieri’s life.



“I had a snowboard accident 13 years ago. I— I hit a fence and broke my femur, and the leg had to go,” said the Paralympic snowboarder.

The tragic accident turned into an opportunity— to compete in the Paralympics.



And the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. The worst day of Barbieri’s life became the best day of his life— multiple times.



“ As it happens, I ended up competing on the day of my accident, and my second daughter was also born on the day of my accident,” said Barbieri.



Now, Barbieri uses his story to inspire people around the country.



At Santa Barbara Middle School it was an opportunity for kids to lean into their curiosity and gain some perspective.



“ It's like something for him as big as losing his leg and still competing as something as small as just like not trying to finish my homework because it's, like, too difficult. Like, if he could do that, that like big of an extent, I feel like I could do smaller things, smaller steps,” said Santa Barbara Middle School 8th grader Ximena Rodriguez.

And smaller steps can turn into a sprint.



“ Seeing like the equipment that he had for like biking and snowboarding, it was just like, oh my God. Like, this is like, so different from what I've usually seen. It's really cool if you're ready. It's like computer program. It's like what could be in the future already with, like, artificial intelligence too?” said Santa Barbara Middle School 8th grader Ella McPhee.



But the excitement over advanced technology also spurred a conversation regarding inequities in health care.



“ When he started telling his story, it just like it made me think of like everybody who has the prosthetic leg or maybe can't even afford one,” said Santa Barbara Middle School 8th Grader Maddie Peterson.

Educators say exposure and understanding is the first step for these young minds to eventually change their communities for the better.



“ I'm sure there's going to be a lot of talk around the dinner tables at homes tonight,” said Santa Barbara Middle School Trip Staff member Bruce Davis.