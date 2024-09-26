DL Bear Alexander to redshirt remainder of season for No. 13 USC

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California defensive lineman Bear Alexander has decided to take a redshirt year after having a diminished role on the No. 13 Trojans’ defense over the first three games of this season.

Coach Lincoln Riley confirmed media reports about Alexander’s decision on Thursday, although he didn’t mention Alexander by name, instead referring to the “surprising news from yesterday.” Riley also refused to take questions directly about Alexander.

Alexander is in his third season of college football. He originally signed with Georgia as one of the most coveted defensive line recruits in the nation, but transferred to USC (2-1) after his freshman season.

Alexander had 47 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks last season while earning honorable mention all-conference honors for the Trojans, but his role has shrunk this year on the much-improved defense run by new coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Alexander played 21 snaps in the Trojans’ narrow loss at Michigan last weekend, and he has yet to start a game this season.

Alexander’s representative told ESPN that the lineman intends to stay with USC and practice with the team this season. He had been working with the second-team defensive linemen recently.

Riley expressed no concern about filling Alexander’s snaps on defense as the Trojans prepare for their Big Ten home opener on Saturday against Wisconsin. Vanderbilt transfer Nate Clifton and Wyoming transfer Gavin Meyer have started all three games for USC in the middle of the defensive line.

“Will that void create some opportunities for more snaps for other people, and the ability for us to move around some chess pieces? Sure it will,” Riley said. “In the same way if somebody were injured or any other player wasn’t available. That’s how we’re viewing it, and there’s a lot of excitement about the opportunities it will create for some of these guys, and I think we’ll have several guys jump up and seize it. A lot of people want to play for this defense and this defensive line right now. We’ve got a good, hungry group in there, and excited to see those guys go to work and affect games.”

After practice on Tuesday, Riley said there was “no story there” when asked about Alexander’s apparent role as a backup. He also indicated Alexander’s lack of playing time was due to competition with other players.

“The guy’s out here working hard,” Riley said. “He’s improving. He’s in a new system with a new coach. He’s getting better. I think he’s going to continue to get better. It should be hard to play D-line at USC. It wasn’t hard last year, and that’s why we weren’t very good up there. We’re pretty decent up there (now), and it’s hard, and the margins are thin.”

