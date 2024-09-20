A man is fatally shot by officers years after police tried to steer him away from crime
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police officers fatally shot a 36-year-old man whom authorities had tried to steer away from crime years ago. Authorities say a state police sergeant and two New Haven police officers opened fire on the man Thursday at a car wash after they say he displayed a gun during an investigation by a violent crime task force. No officers were injured. Officials have not released the names of the man or the officers, and details of the task force probe have not been disclosed. The state inspector general’s office is investigating. New Haven’s police chief says he knew the man from his days as a patrol officer and called the shooting tragic.