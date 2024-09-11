Skip to Content
Election officials warn that widespread problems with the US mail system could disrupt voting

Published 9:02 am

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Election officials across the U.S. are warning that problems with the nation’s mail delivery system threaten to disenfranchise voters in the upcoming presidential election. They told the the head of the U.S. Postal Service in a letter Wednesday that it hasn’t fixed persistent deficiencies. Their alarming letter said that during the just-concluded primary season, mailed ballots were returned postmarked on time but received by local election offices days after the deadline to be counted. They also said properly addressed election mail was being returned to them as undeliverable, which could automatically send voters to inactive status through no fault of their own. The Postal Service had no immediate response.

