Haitian ex-President Martelly hit with U.S. sanctions, accused of facilitating drug trade
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sanctions on the former president of Haiti, Michel Joseph Martelly, following accusations that he abused his influence to facilitate drug trafficking into the U.S. and sponsored gangs that have contributed to instability in the Caribbean country. Treasury’s Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Bradley T. Smith, said Tuesday’s action emphasizes the significant and destabilizing role that Martelly “and other corrupt political elites have played in perpetuating the ongoing crisis in Haiti.”