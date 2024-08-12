U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they killed 18 pro-government gunmen in rare attack in eastern Syria
Associated Press
QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have carried out a rare attack in eastern Syria, striking at three posts manned by pro-government gunmen and claiming that they have killed 18. It’s a major escalation near the border with Iraq. Monday’s attack is by members of the Arab-led Deir el-Zour Military Council that’s part of the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. It came days after clashes and shelling between the SDF and pro-government gunmen left more than a dozen people dead. The clashes in eastern Syria are the worst in nearly a year.