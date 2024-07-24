Skip to Content
CommUnify creates new division offering mental health support in Santa Barbara County

KEYT
today at 10:24 am
Published 10:16 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Communify is creating a new division offering mental health support for families in need.

The nonprofit organization was awarded $124,380 from CenCal for its Adolescent Family Life Planning (AFLP) program to make the new Behavioral Wellness Services possible.

The new branch will help young parents by offering access to social and emotional support services, building resiliency, and more.    

Most AFLP services are rendered in Santa Maria, but with this new funding, CommUnify will be able to amplify and expand services in Lompoc, Santa Barbara, and Goleta   

The AFLP program will be able to increase the case management capacity for new parents.

 CommUnify will also be able to increase the behavioral wellness services offered to young parents

This new division was created to help address the mental health crisis in our community.

