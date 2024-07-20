Theo Pourchaire will replace the injured Alexander Rossi for Arrow McLaren’s IndyCar team in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — A broken right thumb has forced Alexander Rossi out of this weekend’s IndyCar race in Toronto and will give French driver Theo Pourchaire a chance to start his sixth race of the season, Arrow McLaren officials announced.

Rossi was injured in practice Friday when his car hit a tire barrier and then skidded into a concrete wall. The 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner already has returned to Indianapolis, where he will begin rehabbing the thumb.

It’s unclear how long Rossi will be out, but after Sunday’s race the series will take a three-week break. IndyCar’s next race is scheduled for Aug. 17 near St. Louis.

Pourchaire is expected to arrive before Saturday’s qualifying and will take over the No. 7 Chevrolet for Sunday’s race. He has competed primarily in Europe this season but has made five IndyCar starts, posting his best finish, 10th, in Detroit on June 2.

