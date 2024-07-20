Jazz waive Westbrook as expected to clear his departure, likely for the Nuggets

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz waived point guard Russell Westbrook on Saturday, creating the opportunity for him to potentially join the Denver Nuggets.

Utah acquired Westbrook from the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Kris Dunn. The Jazz made the move with the anticipation they would buy out Westbrook’s contract so he could sign with the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are in need of guard depth after parting with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson earlier this month. ESPN reported Denver was Westbrook’s expected destination.

Utah got the right to swap second-round draft picks in 2030, the draft rights to center Balsa Koprivica and cash.

The 35-year-old Westbrook averaged a career-low 11.1 points per game while mostly coming off the bench last season for the Clippers. They were bounced by Dallas in the first round of the playoffs.

