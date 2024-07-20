Belmont winner Dornoch wins $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch captured the $1 million Haskell Stakes Saturday at Monmouth Park to take charge of what had been a wide-open 3-year-old division.

A second straight Grade 1 victory removed any doubt as to leader of the pack.

The Haskell featured a renewal of the budding rivalry between Dornoch and Mindframe. They clashed in the Belmont Stakes last month, with Dornoch prevailing by a half length.

The Haskell victory was more emphatic. Mindframe, the 4-5 favorite, took dead aim at Dornoch at the top of the lane and grabbed a narrow lead. Dornoch wasn’t finished, as he repelled the challenge and widened his advantage in deep stretch before a roaring crowd of 38,976.

Dornoch, ridden by Luis Saez, prevailed by 1 1-4 lengths in 1:50.31 for the 1 1-8 miles.

Mindframe settled for second, five lengths better than third-place finisher Timberlake.

The Dornoch ownership group includes former Philadelphia Phillies star Jason Werth who was overcome by the win.

“He’s awesome,” Werth said. “He’s a cool dude. We love this guy. He’s like a family member.”

Trainer Danny Gargan was worried when Dornoch drew the rail for the Haskell. He had flashbacks to the Kentucky Derby where Dornoch also had No. 1 post and lost all chance when he got jammed up at the break.

Dornoch calmed all fears as he blasted to front and dictated the pace.

“I was nervous all day,” Gargan said. “I saw speed was really not winning. He ran big today. It looked like Mindframe, when he ran up to us, was going to get by. He dug back in. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Dornoch paid $8.80, $3 and $2.40. Mindframe returned $2.40 and $2.10. Timberlake paid $2.60 to show.

Just Step On It was fourth followed by Sea Streak, Tuscan Sky and Jasper’s Pride.

Owner Mike Repole opted to scratch Fierceness from the Haskell on Saturday morning in favor of the Jim Dandy Stakes on July 27 at Saratoga Race Course. Last season’s Juvenile Champion, Fierceness has not run since finishing 15th in the Kentucky Derby as the 3-1 favorite.

Repole was still represented in Haskell by a 50 percent share of Mindframe in partnership with Vinnie Viola, the owner of the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The Haskell was a Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” challenge stakes. Dornoch is now guaranteed an expenses-paid berth in the $7 million Classic on Nov. 2 at Del Mar.

In other races: Idomatic, the 2023 Champion Older Mare, held off Soul of An Angel to win the $500,000 Molly Pitcher Stakes by a nose. It was the 11th win in 15 starts for the 5-year-old. She paid $2.20 to win as the overwhelming favorite.

In another tight finish, Get Smokin ($20.20) set the pace and held on to capture the $600,000 United Nations Stakes on the turf.

