Newark City Council President LaMonica McIver wins special primary for New Jersey US House seat
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Newark City Council President LaMonica McIver has won the special House Democratic primary to succeed the late Donald Payne Jr. in Congress. McIver emerged victorious Tuesday amid a crowded field to succeed Payne. She has served on the city council of the state’s largest city since 2018 and has worked as a personnel director for Montclair Public Schools. She emerged as a leading candidate in the 11-way primary over the summer. She received endorsements from Payne’s family, party leaders and Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy set the special primary under state law after Payne’s death. The special general election is slated for Sept. 18.