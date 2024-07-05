Fernando Tatis Jr. unlikely to play in All-Star Game, Padres manager Mike Shildt says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is unlikely to play in the All-Star Game due to a stress reaction in his right thigh bone.

“I would say that’s pretty accurate, yes,” manager Mike Shildt said Friday before the Padres opened a weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tatis wasn’t in the clubhouse when it was open to the media.

Tatis was voted to start for the National League team along with Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar.

Tatis hasn’t played since June 21 because of the injury that he said has been bothering him most of the season. He said three days later that he could be sidelined past the All-Star break.

“It’s a huge gap,” Tatis said when asked about the timetable for his return. “I don’t want to put it out there because people are going to expect stuff. But it’s going to be some time. We know with the right stuff we’re trying to aim after the All-Star Game, but we’re talking about something serious in my bone, in my right leg.

“It can get worse and we don’t want that,” Tatis said. “I was playing through it and I probably could have kept going but the doctors recommended to heal it now so that way it doesn’t get worse. It’s just better that way.”

Tatis leads the Padres with 14 home runs. He moved from shortstop to right field last year and won the NL Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards.

He was voted the NL starter at shortstop in 2021.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

.