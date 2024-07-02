You’re gonna need a bigger theater: UCSB Arts & Lectures summer film series dives in with Jaws

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UCSB Arts & Lecture Series is preparing to unleash its Summer Cinema.

The screenings will take place of Friday evenings throughout July and August at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

This year's screenings include Jaws, Point Break, 50 First Dates, Blue Crush, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Mama Mia!, and Crazy Rich Asians.

The series is made possible by the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture, Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Parks and local sponsors.

There will be no film screening on August 2nd, during Fiesta.

Guests may set out blankets and chairs anytime after 12 p.m. on movie nights.

For more information, visit: https://www.sbac.ca.gov/filmseries.