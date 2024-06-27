Ajay Mitchell is drafted 38th overall in the NBA Draft and the UCSB star is headed to OKC

MONTECITO, Calif. - Ajay Mitchell had a big smile on his face after hearing his name called in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

But he quickly became emotional as he realized his childhood dream just came true.

The New York Knicks selected Mitchell 38th overall but he is headed to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a pre-arranged deal.

Bent over with his hands covering his face the star point guard from UCSB allowed himself to take in the moment as family wrapped their arms around him to share in his big moment.

"Having my name called is amazing," Mitchell told KEYT Sports Director Mike Klan at a draft party in Montecito. "Just couldn't believe it was true. Just a lot of emotions, just having my family here, my friends, my teammates and just being able to have that moment was special."

Mitchell entered the NBA Draft after his junior season following a terrific 3-year career at UCSB.

The 6'5 left-handed guard came to UCSB from Belgium and instantly found success as he was named Big West Freshman of the Year.

As a sophomore he was named Big West Player of the Year after leading the Gauchos to a school-record 27 wins and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

He averaged 20 points per game this past season.

"Ajay came here three years ago and nobody would have believed that this moment would have come so fast," said a proud UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack. "What an incredible time for all the UCSB alumni to have a UCSB player drafted, it's so exciting."

Mitchell is excited to be a member of OKC.

"I am really excited to be there, be a part of the organization and be able to work there, it will be amazing, it will be great and really excited to get to work."