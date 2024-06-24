Alec Baldwin attorneys argue damage to gun during testing was unacceptable destruction of evidence

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Defense attorneys for Alec Baldwin say the involuntary manslaughter charge against him in the 2021 death of a cinematographer on a movie set should be thrown out because the gun was damaged during FBI testing. The actor’s lawyers argued in a New Mexico court hearing Monday that the prosecution knew the revolver could be destroyed during testing, and that amounted to deliberate and outrageous destruction of evidence they might have used to exonerate him. Prosecutors argued that the gun was not destroyed and there are plenty of means left for his defense. A judge expects to rule on the motion to dismiss on Friday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.