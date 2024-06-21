Defense for woman accused of killing police officer boyfriend tries to show she was framed

Attorneys for a woman accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowbank outside another officer’s home have begun presenting their case that she was framed by police. A snowplow driver testified Friday that he didn’t see a body while on his regular route during a storm early on Jan. 29, 2022. He was the first witness called by defense attorneys for Karen Read after prosecutors rested. Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the January 2022 death of Officer John O’Keefe. The 16-year Boston police veteran was found unresponsive outside Brian Albert’s home in Canton and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

By MICHAEL CASEY and KATHY McCORMACK Associated Press

