Kentucky man convicted of training with Islamic State group in Syria

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Kentucky man of leaving the U.S. to train and fight with the Islamic State group. Mirsad Hariz Ramic left the country in 2014 and traveled to Syria. A jury has convicted Ramic of supporting the Islamic State group and receiving military-type training. The U.S. Justice Department says Ramic attended a training camp, joined a Bosnian fighting unit and participated in an offensive in Syria. Ramic was deported from Turkey and has been in U.S. custody since 2021. He is facing a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.