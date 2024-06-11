La Colina Junior High School implements comprehensive environmental education in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - La Colina Junior High School is thriving in its outdoor classroom education.

The school is expanding its comprehensive environmental education and other related criteria.

Students are participating in a variety of activities through its thriving garden, campus beautification, garden education, composting, and community partnerships.

Most recently, the school received the Green Ribbon School Award celebrating the efforts of its students.

“This silver level award is the result of our school's effort to lead the way in whole-school sustainability and shows our commitment to embracing practices that support our goals of emphasizing personal responsibility and engaging in environmentally friendly practices,” said La Colina Teacher Maureen Granger.

The Green Ribbon School Award also honors the school's community partners to support whole school sustainability.

“La Colina is proud to be recognized for our sustainability efforts and looks forward to continuing this important work in partnership with our school site, district, and community partners,” said Principal Jennifer Foster.

Foster said the school incorporates its green initiatives in every part of the school day.