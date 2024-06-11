4 Dutch parties say they’ve reached agreement on ministers in a new right-wing government

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Far-right leader Geert Wilders says the four parties negotiating to form a coalition government in the Netherlands have reached agreement on a new team of ministers. The agreement is another key step toward forming the first Dutch administration led by a far-right party. Wilders’ Party for Freedom won national elections six months ago. He did not immediately give details of the new Cabinet. Prospective new ministers will have to undergo interviews in the lower house of the Dutch parliament before the government can be sworn in by Dutch King Willem-Alexander. No dates have been set.

