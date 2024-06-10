9 people injured after explosion in main square of Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nine people have been treated for wounds caused by an explosion in the main city square of Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. Prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero did not specify Monday what caused the explosion on Sunday, but some of the injured had burns, suggesting a flammable device. One of the victims, a baby, was in serious condition. Acapulco, which was hit by Category 5 Hurricane Otis in October, has long seen grisly violence. But usually that involves targeted attacks or small groups of bodies turning up in the streets. Mass indiscriminate attacks on passersby in town squares are still relatively rare in Mexico.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.