Downtown Santa Barbara launches new campaign amid struggling businesses



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A wine business just opened in downtown Santa Barbara at a time when dozens of businesses are struggling to remain open.

Lieu Dit & Tyler Wine opened about two weeks ago in the same location where Fresco shut down at 23 E. Canon Perdido Street last year.

According to the Downtown Santa Barbara spokesperson, for every business closure in Santa Barbara, there are three new businesses opening.

As a way to address the challenge of keeping businesses open, the organization is partnering with the South Coast Chamber of Commerce and the entire community to launch a new campaign: SO MUCH TO LOVE IN SANTA BARBARA.

The campaign is designed to spotlight the unique offerings the Santa Barbara community has to offer.

It is meant to showcase the "best" of Santa Barbara, inviting community leaders and residents to share their experiences.

The campaign aims to rejuvenate local pride with community activities.

Owners of the new wine business decided to open their businesses next to the Lobero Theatre.

They want to bring wine tasting closer to Santa Barbara for those who don’t want to travel all the time way to wine country.