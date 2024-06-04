Texas A&M president says traditional bonfire will not return as part of renewed Texas rivalry

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M’s president says the traditional bonfire, which ended 25 years ago after 12 people were killed and 27 more were wounded when the log stack collapsed during construction, will not return to campus. President Mark Welsh announced the decision Tuesday. A special committee had recommended bringing it back as part of the school’s celebration of the restart of the annual rivalry with the University of Texas next season. That plan called for a bonfire event designed and built by professional engineers and contractors. Welsh called the bonfire a “wonderful and tragic part of Aggie history” that will not be restarted.

