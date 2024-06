MEXICO CITY (AP) — The British foreign ministry apparently has removed its ambassador to Mexico, Jon Benjamin, following controversy generated by a video in which he jokes while pointing a high-powered rifle gun at staff inside a vehicle. The UK government’s official website described the seasoned diplomat on Friday as a former ambassador. It declined to comment further.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.