Overdue plumbing and electrical updates at center of 215 Bath Street”renovictions” dispute

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--The apartment buildings at 215 Bath Street may look like a hotel being renovated because it used to be hotel.

Some of plumbing and electrical wiring date back to those days decades ago.

But renovations have put the concerns over "renovictions" in the spotlight.

The property manager James Peter Knapp who works for The Koto Group is due in court next month to answer to misdemeanor charges.

Knapp is accused of terminating tenancy without just cause ,failure to comply with Just Cause eviction notices and failure to serve a copy of permits.

The remaining dozen have a message for the owners.

"I would tell the owners we have a great community here. We don't them to not make it nicer we just don't want to be kicked out." said Mike Aracic.

"They have been around the property numerous times and never have once said hi to us." said Corina Svanica," We are working class people that work at local companies and we want to work with the owners and address the safety concerns and have a nice place to live."

One resident who lived here in the 1990s returns to the same apartment and hoping to stay.

She has construction crews are leaving doors and windows wide open.

Other residents worry new plumbing and electric lines will lead to higher rents.

When the renovations began residents said the 215 Bath website advertised to college students.

Santa Barbara City College is close.

The property owner and manager could not be reached to comment for this report but in letters to the city their attorney defended their actions saying work needs to be done to prevent fires on the property.

Some people in construction business including Louie Mena of Do It All Home Improvement consider the Just Cause Ordinance and its construction timeline requirements at odds with safety.

Residents said most of them pay around $2,000 a month for their studios.

They said it is more than a third of their income but less than they would pay in the surrounding area were apartments for rent are scarce.

Your News Channel will have more reaction to the Bath St. property tonight on the news.