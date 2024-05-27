Flying the colors, pausing, and reflecting are all part of Memorial Day 2024

GOLETA, Calif. - Memorial Day ceremonies, full of patriotism and heavy hearts, took place throughout the Central Coast with solid, respectful crowds attending.

Some of those who started their holiday at the services were clearly ones who have lived through a war with personal connections, or who have lost a loved one who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today.

The Goleta cemetery ceremony was hosted by Drew Wakefield, who asked those who lost someone close to them to bring a photo and hold it up during the ceremony.

The Santa Barbara-based event at the Santa Barbara Ceremony was coordinated by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649, in honor of the late Pierre Claeyssens, a longtime supporter of those who fought and died for the country. He passed away in 2003.

The event had the Gold Coast Pipe and Drum musicians, the Primetime Band, the Santa Barbara Choral Society, and a flyover of the Condor Squadron. This year there was also a special release of doves.

The Carpinteria Memorial Day event hosted by the Lions Club and took place at the Carpinteria Cemetery as part of the lineup of morning ceremonies.

More details, video and photos will be added here later today.