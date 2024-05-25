Woody and Dallas Woodburn discuss their new novels during father-daughter book signings at Timbre Books in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-Ventura County Star columnist Woody Woodburn credits his daughter Dallas for encouraging him to write his first novel.

She is a writer, too.

That prompted Timbre books in Ventura to host a father-daughter book signing.

They read portions of each other's new books before a standing room only crowd that included friends, family and even former teachers.

Dallas Woodburn has written a number young adult books.

Her latest entitled "Before & After You & Me" has local locations and even mentions the giraffe Gemina, born with the crooked neck, that lived out its life at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

She said a late friend inspired one of the characters when she started writing the novel in grad school.

"One of the main characters is named after and kind of modeled after a dear friend that I loved, who passed away, and so, it was, like, really moving for me to write a tribute to her in the book, and to bring her to life again when I was writing the scenes with her."

Woody said he got the initial idea for his novel entitled "The Butterfly Tree " from the Antique Roadshow on PBS.

"They had this kitchen table that had been in about 5 generations and I had this light bulb, if I ask any of you about your kitchen table growing up I think you have so many memories about it," said Woody Woodburn," It brings us together on holidays or daily everyday, so I had this idea, like wow, that would be a great novel to have a table and seven generations around it."

The book begins in Ohio, where he lived before his family moved to California.

The Woodburns also answered questions about their writing process.

As the mother of two little kids, Dallas Woodburn said she wrote for at least 15 minutes a day.

More when time allows.

Woodburn said he gets some of his ideas for his columns and books while running.

He told the audience he hasn't missed a day of running 3-11 miles since July of 2003.

People lined up after the discussion to get their books autographed.

Both books are available at Timbre Books on Main St. in Ventura and whereever books are sold.

Fore more information visit https://www.dallaswoodburn.com and https://www.woodywoodburn.com