Things to know about an AI safety summit in Seoul
By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KELVIN CHAN
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is set to host a mini-summit this week on risks and regulation of artificial intelligence. The meetings Monday and Tuesday follow an inaugural AI safety meeting in Britain that drew a diverse crowd of tech luminaries, researchers and officials. The gathering in Seoul aims to build on work started at the U.K. meeting on reining in threats posed by cutting edge artificial intelligence systems. It will feature a leaders’ virtual summit co-chaired by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and an in-person meeting of digital ministers.