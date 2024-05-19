Skip to Content
Boat collision in Canada leaves 3 dead and 5 injured, Ontario police say

By
Published 3:05 pm

KINGSTON, Ontario (AP) — Police in Canada say a speed boat and a fishing boat collided on a lake north of Kingston, Ontario killing three people and injuring five others. Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. local time Saturday. They say two women ages 21 and 22 and a 23-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. Five others between the ages of 21 and 44 were transported to a local hospital with a range of injuries. Police say one boat was described as an open bow fishing style boat and the other as a speed boat.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

